March 6 (UPI) -- An Alaska dog got a free plane ride home after it ran off to join two Iditarod teams on a 30-mile overnight run.

Pete Kaiser and Ryan Redington said the dog ran for 30 miles going back and forth between their teams after they passed the Finger Lake checkpoint Sunday night.

Redington said it was the first time he'd seen a solo dog join in the Iditarod for a whole leg of the race.

The canine was put on a plane Monday and returned to its home at the Winter Lake Lodge in Finger Lake.

Kaiser was in seventh place as of mid-day Wednesday, with Redington in 10th.