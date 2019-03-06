Sea turtle rescued from crab pot entanglement

March 6 (UPI) -- A kayaker off the Australian coast found a sea turtle tangled in two crab pots and was able to rescue the reptile with help from some bystanders.

Darren Baldwin said he was off the coast of the Redcliffe Peninsula in Queensland when he encountered the sea turtle struggling to free itself from the crab pots about 1,300 feet off shore.

Baldwin was unable to free the turtle himself, but he was able to bring the animal to shore with help from a nearby fisherman out in a small boat.

The men were unable to untangle the turtle from the pots, but Baldwin was able to call for help from a builder with a set of tin snips.

The builder cut through the lines and was able to free the turtle, which swam away on its own.