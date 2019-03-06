March 6 (UPI) -- An Ontario school district said it broke a world record when more than 900 students gathered to play simultaneous games of checkers.

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board said 910 students in third to eighth grade from 40 schools gathered Tuesday to participate in the school board's 50th annual checkers tournament.

Officials said the event broke the Guinness World Record for most simultaneous games of checkers, which was set by 540 players in Reno, Nev., in 2014.

"We not only broke it, we smashed it," teacher Bill Forrester told CBC News.

The district said it has unofficially broken the record at all of its last seven checkers tournaments, but this year they are applying to have the event officially recognized by Guinness.