Horse rescued from frozen pond in Massachusetts

March 6 (UPI) -- Police worked together with members of the public in Massachusetts to rescue a horse that fell through the ice of a frozen pond.

The Warren Police Department said officers responded alongside personnel from the Warren Highway Department and Warren Fire Department when dispatch received a call about a horse in distress Tuesday.

The rescuers, together with members of the public, were able to use a backhoe to break up the ice and return the horse to solid ground within about 15 minutes.

The horse did not appear to be injured and was back on its feet within minutes, rescuers said. It's owner was able to walk the animal back to his barn.