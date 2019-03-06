March 6 (UPI) -- A Florida Lego enthusiast used the toymaker's building pieces to build a roller coaster that he says could be a new Guinness World Record.

James Burrows, owner of The Brick University in Spring Hill, used more than 300,000 Lego pieces to construct more than 91 feet of roller coaster track inside his store.

The roller coaster cars reach speeds of up to 68 miles per hour, accounting for scale, Burrows said.

He said the roller coaster, which will soon go on display at Lego expos across the country, is expected to be certified by Guinness World Records as world's longest Lego roller coaster.

Burrows adorned the roller coaster with various theme park scenes, including a miniature golf course and a movie theater.