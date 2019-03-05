Wolverine on the loose after Quebec zoo escape

March 5 (UPI) -- A Quebec zoo is warning members of the public to be on the lookout for a wolverine that escaped from the facility.

The Saint-Felicien Zoo, in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, confirmed the wolverine escaped through a hole in its fencing at the facility Sunday.

Travelers on a road near the zoo captured video of the wolverine running loose at the side of the road.

A representative for the zoo told the Daily Hive the wolverine "poses no threat to the public."

Another of the park's four wolverines previously escaped in the summer of 2018 and was on the loose for three months before being recaptured.