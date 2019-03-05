March 5 (UPI) -- A Scottish taxi driver is marking an unusual milestone after his cab's odometer rolled over to one million miles.

Albert Smith, 57, said he only expected to use the black LTI TX1 taxi for three or four years when he bought it from a Birmingham, England, dealer in 2001, but is has lasted him 17 years without showing any signs of slowing.

Smith, of Tranent, East Lothian, said he worked as a mechanic before becoming a driver, so he knows the importance of getting the vehicle serviced every 9,000 miles.

He said many parts of his cab have been replaced, including the gearbox, but it still has the same Nissan engine that was installed a million miles ago.

Smith said he is currently looking to get a trade-in on his cab so he can switch to a more eco-friendly model.