March 5 (UPI) -- A California hospital is raising colon cancer awareness with an unusual prop -- a giant inflatable colon on a Los Angeles corner.

The University of California, Los Angeles, Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center erected the giant inflatable colon section on a corner in the Westwood neighborhood as part of Colon Cancer Awareness Month.

The inflatable model includes massive models of polyps and cancer cells.

"There's definitely an ick factor," UCLA Health's Dr. Fola May told KABC-TV. "People don't like talking about the rectum or their stool. But the problem is people are dying from these disease. Over 50,000 American each year."

May said 40 percent of people in the United States don't get colonoscopies, a procedure recommended for anyone over 45.

"We are seeing an uptick in the number of people under 45 getting colon cancer," she said.