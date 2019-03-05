Canadian man's pasta freezes solid in frigid weather

March 5 (UPI) -- An Alberta man found a creative way to showcase his local frigid temperatures -- putting out a plate of pasta to freeze.

Jonathan Scholes of Calgary said it only took about 10 to 15 minutes for the plate of boiling-hot noodles to freeze solid with a fork in mid-lift.

He said the temperature outside was about -22 degrees when he created the unusual winter weather sculpture.

Calgary just marked its third-coldest February on record, with every high, low and mean temperature coming in under the seasonal average.