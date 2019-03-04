Sea otter, 22, is the oldest known in the world

Charlie the sea otter is celebrating his 22nd birthday at a California aquarium. Photo courtesy of the Aquarium of the Pacific

March 4 (UPI) -- A California sea otter celebrating his 22nd birthday is now the oldest member of his species in any aquarium or zoo, officials said.

The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach said Charlie, a southern sea otter who was orphaned in 1997, is now 22-years-old and the oldest of his species in any zoo or aquarium in the world.

Charlie is only the second sea otter on record to make it to the age of 22, which is about twice the average life expectancy of a sea otter in the wild.

Officials said Charlie was presented with a seafood cake in celebration of his milestone.