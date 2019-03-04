March 4 (UPI) -- Customs officials in the Philippines said more than 1,500 turtles and tortoises were found wrapped in tape in the luggage of a traveler who arrived from Hong Kong.

The Bureau of Customs said officials at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport examined four unclaimed pieces of luggage from a flight that arrived Sunday in Hong Kong and discovered a total 1,529 exotic turtles wrapped in duct tape.

The species included the star, redfoot and African spurred tortoises, which are protected by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The agency said the bags filled with animals may have been abandoned by the traveler as a means of avoiding prosecution.

"The passenger may have been informed of the vigilance of Bureau of Customs against illegal wildlife trade and its penalties," the Bureau of Customs said.