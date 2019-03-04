March 4 (UPI) -- A JetBlue contest is offering a year of free flights to anywhere the airline services, but there's a big catch -- participants have to clear their Instagram accounts.

The JetBlue "All You Can Jet" contest calls on interested participants to first clear all of the photos from their Instagram accounts.

"Don't worry, if you win you'll be able to post pics from everywhere we fly," the airline said.

Participants must then upload a version of a photo provided by JetBlue and customize it to fill in the blank: "All you can _____ #ALLYOUCANJETSWEEPSTAKES."

The airline said the photo caption must mention JetBlue to make sure the company sees it.

The contest, which ends Friday, will give a year of free flights to three winners.