March 4 (UPI) -- Proctor & Gamble was awarded a Guinness World Record after airing an Old Spice deodorant commercial with a 14-hour run-time.

Guinness said the ad, which aired on Brazilian channel Woohoo in December, features more than 1,600 clips being connected through quick cuts where the previous portion finishes on a TV in frame of the next clip.

Proctor & Gamble, which teamed with the Wieden + Kennedy agency to create the lengthy advertisement, said it took about 20 hours of shooting and several months of editing to create the full commercial.

The company published an abbreviated 3-minute version of the ad, which features an appearance from actor Terry Crews, on YouTube.

Guinness said the commercial surpassed the previous record, an Arby's commercial from 2014 that ran for a total 13 hours, 5 minutes and 11 seconds.