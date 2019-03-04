March 4 (UPI) -- India's Central Industrial Security Force broke a Guinness World Record with a parade of 1,327 cyclists traveling in a single line.

The record was awarded after 1,327 personnel on bicycles paraded in a single-file line on the Tamuna Expressway in Noida with uniform distance between the two-wheeled vehicles.

The parade stretched a distance of just under 2 miles, officials said.

A Guinness adjudicator was on hand to award a certificate to CISF Director General Rajesh Ranjan and other officials with the agency, which is tasked with guarding the country's civil airports.