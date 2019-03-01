March 1 (UPI) -- An Iowa woman trying to sell her home is going viral thanks to what was supposed to be a joke post on Facebook expressing her hatred for the state.

Wendy Lange posted a photo of herself in the snow to Facebook that unexpectedly went viral thanks to the text she included in the image: "I hate Iowa, please buy my house."

Lange said she didn't realize the photo was public, thinking it was just a joke for her son.

The photo went viral, however, bringing new interest to the listing for her Vinton home.

Lange said she and her husband built their home in 2004, but they are ready to move somewhere warmer.

"It's just too cold," Lange told KGAN-TV. "I don't really hate Iowa."

She said she was confused when her son told her that the photo has been seen thousands of times.

"As my son likes to call and tell me, 'Mom, do you know you've gone viral?'" she said. "I said, 'What's viral?'"

Lange's real estate agent, Jami Gordon, said the viral post could end up being a positive for the listing, despite its negative message.

"I think people are more or less going 'Ha ha, me too. I hate Iowa because of these big snow drifts and all this ice and everything that's happening this year,'" Gordon told the Des Moines Register. "I don't think it's going to have a negative impact."