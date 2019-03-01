March 1 (UPI) -- An Alberta woman is asking locals to keep an eye out for an exotic bird after her starling, Peaches, became startled and flew away.

Lily Chmiet said Peaches is very tame and prefers people, but the starling became startled by a flock of sparrows last week and flew out the front door of her Edmonton home.

"It was just a shock," Chmiet told Global News. "She doesn't fly off. It's not a normal thing."

Chmiet said she adopted Peaches after encountering the unusually tame and friendly bird during a trip to Kananaskis.

"She's not accustomed to surviving out there and the reasons we have her in the first place is because she wouldn't have survived out there," she said.

Chmiet, her friends and family members have been putting out posters asking people to keep an eye out for Peaches, and she said word has come in about multiple sightings, but no one has been able to capture the bird.

"It's been very difficult. It's been hard to sleep and I've been crying. I don't have a child, a human child, but it's the next thing," she said.