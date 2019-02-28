Pennsylvania authorities corral fugitive emu

A loose emu that narrowly escaped capture in Pennsylvania last week was caught Wednesday afternoon. Photo courtesy of North York County Regional Police

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- An emu that narrowly evaded capture in Pennsylvania was finally corralled by animal services officers, authorities said.

Northern York County Regional Police said the rogue flightless bird, which gave police and locals the slip during a capture attempt last week, was caught by a police officer and personnel from Ellis Animal Services Tuesday afternoon.

The large bird was taken to a local emu farm that volunteered to house the animal while authorities search for its owner.

Police said no emus have been reported missing in the area. Some neighbors said they suspect the emu may have been left behind by neighbors who moved away about a year ago.