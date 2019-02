Feb. 28 (UPI) -- An Indian state broke a Guinness World Record when it gathered 500 buses into the world's largest bus parade.

The Uttar Pradesh government gathered the parade of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation buses, which captured the record from a 390-bus convoy convened in Abu Dhabi.

The parade covered a distance of 2 miles from the Sahson toll plaza to the Nawabganj toll plaza.

Guinness officials were on site during the Wednesday attempt to verify it as a new record.