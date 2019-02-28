Feb. 28 (UPI) -- An Ohio library said an issue of Life Magazine that went missing in 1968 was returned via mail along with a $100 check to cover "the late fee."

The Cuyahoga County Public Library said in a Facebook post that an anonymous package received in the mail turned out to contain the September 1968 issue of Life Magazine, which featured The Beatles on the cover.

The magazine had been taken from the library shortly after its release.

The package included a note and a money order for $100.

"I stole this magazine from the Parma Ridge Road Library when I was a kid. I'm sorry I took it. I've enclosed a check for the late fee," the note said.

The library thanked the person for their honesty.

"Thank you for returning it this week and clearing your conscience," the Facebook post said.