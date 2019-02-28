Authorities in Oklahoma are asking residents to be on the lookout for a longhorn that escaped from a meat packing plant. Photo by twehrstein/Pixabay.com

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Oklahoma are asking the public to keep an eye out for a 700-pound longhorn that escaped from a meat-processing plant.

Lawton Animal Welfare said workers at Lawton Meat Processing arrived for work at 8 a.m. Wednesday and discovered the longhorn was missing from its pen.

The agency said a longhorn was reported about 5 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 44, south of Lee, but authorities were unable to capture the animal before it fled the scene.

"If a vehicle, including trucks, come in contact with an animal this large the results are never good," Lawton Animal Welfare said in a Facebook post.

The owner said the bovine is gentle toward people it knows, but is wary of strangers.