Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in New York state said a conservation officer rescued an injured bald eagle from the ride of a road after it was apparently struck by a car.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said Jefferson County 911 dispatch contacted the department to pass along a report of an injured bald eagle at the side of County Route 24 in Oxbow.

Environmental Conservation Officer Peter Jackson was dispatched to the scene and he was able to capture the female eagle, which had previously been tagged with a radio transmitter by DEC biologists in January 2008.

The eagle, estimated to be at least 13 years old, is believed to have been struck by a vehicle while feeding on a carcass along the edge of the road, the DEC said. The encounter left it with a broken left wing.

Jackson took the eagle to North Country Animal Health Center outside Watertown, where officials said it is recovering well from its injuries. They said the eagle will eventually be returned to the wild once its rehabilitation has been completed.