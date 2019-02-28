Colorado group makes 3.75-mile toothbrush line

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Organizers of a Guinness World Record attempt in Colorado said they used more than 41,000 toothbrushes to create a line 3.75 miles long.

Change Gangs: Virtual Giving Circles, based in Loveland, said a total 41,769 toothbrushes were arranged into a line by about 60 volunteers at The Ranch Event Complex in Loveland.

Professional surveyors were on hand to measure the line, which came out to 3.75 miles. The distance fell short of the group's 5-mile goal, but was well over the previous record of .6 miles, set in Australia in 2018.

Organizers said they have submitted the required documentation to Guinness for official recognition.

The toothbrushes, as well as 15,000 tubes of toothpaste, were donated to a variety of local charity organizations.