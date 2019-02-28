Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Kentucky said a cat was rescued from an old paint mixing truck after apparently falling down a hole in the top of the tank.

Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control said a worker heard "unusual noises" coming from inside an old paint mixing truck and discovered a cat had apparently fallen through a hole into the mixing tank.

Animal Care & Control officers responded to the scene and lowered a ladder to allow rescuers to descend into the tank.

The agency said the "purrfect guy" did not appear to be injured.

It was unclear whether the cat was a wandering pet or a stray.