Beekeeper called to remove thousands of bees from car

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A beekeeper was summoned to the side of a Chinese road when a massive swarm of the insects descended onto a car.

A video filmed at the side of a Zigong City, Sichuan Province, road shows the bees swarming over one side of a parked car.

The driver said the bees had been surrounding a nearby high-voltage power lines before moving onto the back of his car.

The man said he summed a beekeeper when the insects spent more than an hour on his car without showing any signs of leaving.

The beekeeper was able to move the bee colony, which included two queens, into a box for safe transport.