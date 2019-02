Louisiana man Willie Curry ended up winning twice the lottery jackpot he would have otherwise collected thanks to a store clerk printing too many tickets. Photo courtesy of the Louisiana Lottery

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A printing error at a Louisiana store turned out to be a lucky happenstance for a lottery player when his jackpot was doubled.

Willie Curry told Louisiana Lottery officials he used his sister's birthday for Pick 4 numbers because she is currently fighting an illness.

He said he was checking out at The World in Tallulah when the clerk mistakenly printed him 10 tickets bearing his numbers instead of the five he had requested.

"He decided to keep them and it's a good thing he did!" Louisiana Lottery employee LaToya McKinney said.

Each ticket ended up winning Curry a $2,600 prize, for a total $26,000.