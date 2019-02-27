Ever wonder what happens when a car is parked in front of a fire hydrant and a fire breaks out? Is a closer parking spot worth the broken windows and the citation and towing fees to @AnaheimPD ? @City_of_Anaheim residents please do not park in fire lanes pic.twitter.com/Q96E4gfTOR

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- A California driver got an important reminder about not parking next to hydrants when firefighters had to shatter two of their windows.

The Anaheim Fire Department tweeted photos of a car after firefighters had to break both of its rear windows to run a hose through the vehicle to reach the hydrant.

"Ever wonder what happens when a car is parked in front of a fire hydrant and a fire breaks out?" the tweet said. "Is a closer parking spot worth the broken windows and the citation and towing fees to @AnaheimPD?"

The department said there wasn't enough room to run the hose under the car, and running it over the top of the vehicle would have caused more damage than merely breaking the two windows.

The vehicle was impounded and ticketed.