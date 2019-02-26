Wild fox makes surprise appearance in Philadelphia

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Visitors to Philadelphia's Old City ended up seeing an unexpected site among the historical landmarks: a wandering fox.

Dan White, who caught the creature on camera, said he was on Market Street early Sunday when he spotted the small animal.

"I see what I thought was a cat or small dog coming in front of Independence Mall," White told WTXF-TV, "As it came closer to me I noticed it was a fox."

Another witness reported spotting the fox early Wednesday morning, but they were unable to capture any photos or video.

The fox is not the first unusual wild animal to turn up in Philadelphia -- coyotes have occasionally make surprise appearances in the Old City, as well as the area around the city's airport.