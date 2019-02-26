Tennessee man catches 50-pound catfish in 47-acre lake

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Tennessee said a man landed a 50-pound catfish in a lake that's only about 47 acres.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said John Williams was fishing in Coy Gaither/Bedford Lake in Normandy when he had a big bite on his line.

Williams reeled in a blue catfish that tipped the scales at just over 50 pounds.

"Big things come in small packages," the agency said, playing on the large size of the fish compared to the small size of the lake.

The TWRA operates 18 Family Fishing Lakes open year-round in the state.