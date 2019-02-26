Feb. 26 (UPI) -- An Ohio man might be a new Guinness World Record holder after he sank 31 basketball three-pointers in 1 minute.

Anthony Miracola made 31 three-point shots in a row at his private gym in Toledo, breaking the previous Guinness record of 26 shots in 1 minute.

"It's just kinda of like playing real basketball," Maricola told WTOL-TV. "It's about sucking it up and just staying focused. I just think it goes back to the hard work that I put in. Not just preparing for this, but shooting every single day relentlessly through the years and it paid off in that moment."

He credited his success to one important thing: a lifetime of practice.

"For years, I always found a way to shoot," Miracola said. "I had a nice basket in front of my house and going to parks, going to schools, just different places that had gyms, and I had memberships here or there. Playing in leagues or tournaments -- not just finding a way to play, but shoot every single day of my life for the last twenty-something years."

Miracola said he is submitting video and other documentation to Guinness for official recognition.