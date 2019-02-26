A Maryland man visited state lottery headquarters this week to collect his third Keno jackpot over $10,000. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who scored a $10,002 jackpot from the state lottery's Keno game is no stranger to the winner's circle -- it was his third jackpot.

George Baker Jr., 69, told Maryland Lottery officials he played a 7-spot Keno wager Saturday at Legends Billiards & Cafe in Silver Spring and didn't check his ticket until he visited a grocery store the next day.

The Wheaton resident discovered his numbers, 16-50-52-56-58-60-79, had earned him a $10,002 jackpot.

Baker said he had to check the ticket three times to make sure it was real.

"I was shocked and surprised," he said "that's why I checked a third time to be sure."

Baker said he had good reason to be suspicious of his luck -- it was his third-ever Keno jackpot over $10,000.

The winner said he plans to share some of the money with his wife of 40 years and their daughter, but first he has one thing on his mind: "We're going to dinner."