Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A man's act of kindness is going viral after he bought $540 worth of Girl Scout cookies to get some kids inside out of the cold.

Kayla Dillard, who manages cookie sales for Troop 1574, said the Girl Scouts were selling cookies outside a Greenville store when the man bought seven boxes of cookies for $40.

Dillard said the man returned moments later and told the girls: "Pack up all of your cookies. I'm taking them all so y'all can get out of this cold."

The man bought a total $540 worth of cookies, Dillard said.

"What an amazing soul. It was about 34 degrees outside that night and we were there for about two hours already before he came," Dillard told CNN. "We all were shocked. The girls were very excited and thankful."

The stranger's act of kindness is going viral, with Dillard's Facebook post being shared thousands of times.