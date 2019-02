Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A surprised traveler on a Russian road captured video of a truck towing a bus that has what appears to be a wooden log in the place of a wheel.

The video shows a bus being towed by a truck on a road in Prokopyevsk, Kemerovo.

The footage, filmed from inside a car behind the bus, shows the bus is missing a rear-left wheel.

The large vehicle is sliding along the road on a wooden log placed where the wheel should be.