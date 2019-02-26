Animal rescuers save rat trapped in manhole cover

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Germany came to the assistance of a rat that found itself stuck in one of the small openings of a manhole cover.

Professional Animal Rescue Rhein Neckar posted photos to Facebook and a video to YouTube showing the rescue of the rat from a manhole cover in Bensheim.

The rescuers said the rat had put on some winter weight and was unable to fit through the hole, even though it may have previously used the opening without issue.

The team ended up having to remove the manhole cover and prop it up so a rescuer could get free the rat without causing any injury to the creature.