Veterinarians deliver litter of 19 Great Danes

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Veterinarians in Arizona performed a C-section to deliver a Great Dane's litter of a staggering 19 puppies.

The Kingman Animal Hospital said it took 11 staff members to perform the procedure Saturday when a Great Dane named Cleo was brought in with a difficult labor.

The animal hospital said all of the puppies were "healthy" and Cleo was "doing great" after the C-section.

The largest litter of puppies on record was born to a Neapolitan mastiff in Cambridgeshire, England, in 2004. The dog, named Tia, gave birth to 24 puppies, although three died during their first week of life.

Great Danes typically have litters of about eight puppies.