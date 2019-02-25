Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A parked food truck abruptly exploded in an Oregon parking lot, causing a shock wave that set off the taps at a neighboring bar.

The Eugene Springfield Fire Department said the Buck Buck Food Cart was parked outside Oakshire Brewing Public House in the Whiteaker neighborhood of Eugene when it exploded just before 8 a.m. Sunday.

The fire department said an initial investigation indicates the explosion, which was caught on video by a security camera, resulted from a malfunction in the gas lines leading to the truck's propane tank.

The cart was destroyed by the blast, but no one was injured.

A battalion chief said three nearby buildings were damaged by the blast. Officials said the door was blown off the Oakshire Brewing Public House and the shock wave caused the taps inside the business to activate and spray beer around the inside of the bar.

The fire marshal said the investigation into the explosion is ongoing.