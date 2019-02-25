A professional stuntman performed 12 jumping jacks while engulfed in flames at a Michigan festival celebrating Nicolas Cage. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A professional stuntman attempted to break a Guinness record for performing jumping jacks while on fire at a Michigan festival celebrating Nicolas Cage.

Schuyler White, who served as the actor's stunt double in 2016 film Dog Eat Dog, was ignited at the kick-off event for the sixth annual Nicolas UnCaged event in Hamtramck, near Detroit.

White shared photos from the attempt on Facebook.

An on-site official counted White's jumping jacks before being extinguished at 12, short of his stated goal of over 30.

The Guinness World Record for most consecutive jumping jacks (full-body burn) was set by Sean Kinney when he performed 30 jumping jacks in 2015 in Los Angeles.

The Nicolas UnCaged festival, an unofficial celebration of the actor's work, features film screenings as well as performances of songs, skits and poetry inspired by Cage.