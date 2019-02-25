Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A nail salon owner in Ohio has pledged to fight to keep her business' unusual and controversial name: Hand Jobs Salon.

Perkins Township Zoning Director Megan Shurland said there have been complaints about the Hand Jobs Salon, which bears a large sign displaying the name of the shop above its entrance, and officials are looking into whether the sign could be considered obscene.

"We have no stance on it other than we have to take into consideration the entire feel and community of Perkins Township," Shurland told KABC-TV.

Owner Dawn Moon has pledged to fight to keep the name.

"If you go in and get your nose done, it's called a nose job, right? Well, you come in and get your hands done, it's a hand job!" Moon said.

The business had earlier been denied a permit for its sign, but the township reversed the decision after determining similar names had been approved by the Ohio Board of Cosmetology and the Ohio Secretary of State.

Moon said she will go to court to fight any attempts to make her change or remove the sign.