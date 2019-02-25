An emu that escaped from a Florida farm was recaptured after wandering across the border to Georgia. Photo by scholty1970/Pixabay.com

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A loose emu was captured after escaping from a Florida farm and fleeing across the state border to Georgia, where it wandered residential neighborhoods.

The Thomas County Sheriff's Office in Georgia said the emu had been wandering residential neighborhoods for three or four days before it was captured Sunday evening by a couple from Miccosukee, Fla.

The couple took the emu back to their farm while authorities worked to identify the owner, who was eventually determined to be a fellow Miccosukee resident.

The owner took the wayward emu home Monday morning.

Another emu was captured Thursday in Alabama, 12 days after it escaped from Serenity Animal Farm, located just outside of Clanton.

Emus are large flightless birds primarily found in Australia, but they are also known to live in the wild in Indonesia, New Guinea, the Solomon Islands and the Philippines. The birds can grow to be over 6 feet tall and can sprint up to 30 mph.