Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A New York driver evaded injury when a large wooden beam fell from an elevated subway platform and crashed through his windshield.

Mahboob Lodhi, an Uber and Lyft ride-share driver, said he was driving underneath the 7 train line Wednesday afternoon in Queens when the beam crashed down through his windshield.

Lodhi said the beam could have killed someone if they had been sitting in the passenger seat, but he escaped with a minor arm injury and some cuts from the shattered glass.

City Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer posted photos of the aftermath on Twitter.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said the investigation is ongoing, but the beam is believed to have fallen from a worker or supply platform installed under the tracks. The tracks and station appeared to have not been damaged in the incident and subway service was not interrupted.

The MTA said crews are inspecting other elevated platforms to make sure there are not other loose beams being stored where they could fall.

"We take this incident extremely seriously, are conducting a full investigation into what happened, have personnel ensuring the rest of the area is safe, and are relieved that no one was injured," the MTA said in a statement provided to WABC-TV.