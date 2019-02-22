Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in California came to the rescue of a "terrified cat" that found itself trapped inside a cinder block wall.

County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control said in a Facebook post that crews from the Downey Animal Care Center and the Baldwin Park Animal Care Center responded Thursday to a report of a cat that apparently crawled into a hole in the wall and found itself trapped.

The "terrified cat" was sedated by a veterinarian and the teams worked to "carefully extract the cat from the wall."

"The feline, now named Wally, is settling into the Care Center," the department said.