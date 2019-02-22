A Maryland man said advice from a fortune cookie led him to buy the lottery ticket that won him a $100,000 jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said a piece of advice from a fortune cookie turned out to be prescient when he won a $100,000 lottery jackpot.

Diego Caceres, 25, of Riverdale, told Maryland Lottery officials he was eating lunch at a Chinese buffet with his brother, Domingo, when a fortune cookie informed him that it was his lucky day.

The brothers went to a 7-Eleven store in Riverdale a short time later and Diego, remembering the fortune cookie's message, borrowed some money from his brother to buy a $10 Power 8s scratch-off ticket.

"I have to credit my brother. He loaned me the money," Caceres said.

The ticket turned out to be a $100,000 top prize winner.

Caceres said he chose the Power 8s ticket because 8 was the number used by his favorite soccer player, Ricardo Kaka, when he played for Sao Paulo and Real Madrid.

He said he plans to share the money with his brother and they might use some of it to fund trips to visit relatives in Argentina, Guatemala and Italy. Caceres said they might also visit Spain to take in a soccer game.