Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A balloon ride at a California zoo was caught by strong gusts of wind and whipped through the air violently with passengers on board.

A witness at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park captured video of the balloon, which is tethered to the ground, being dramatically whipped through the air, nearly going sideways and narrowly missing some trees below.

The riders, a mother and her children, were not injured and the balloon eventually landed safely, zoo officials said.

The zoo said the ride is shut down when winds reach more than 29 mph, but employees were not ready for the sudden gusts.