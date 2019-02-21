Feb. 21 (UPI) -- An annual illusion is drawing tourists to Yosemite National Park to view the unusual phenomenon known as a "firefall."

The firefall, which results from the sun hitting the water flowing from Horsetail Fall, makes it appear as though a stream of lava is flowing from the cliff in the evening.

National Park Service officials said the spectacle has been drawing hundreds of people to the park each night, but there are only a few days left to view this year's firefall. They said the sun will be out of position after the coming weekend.

"We have a designated parking area at Yosemite Lodge and visitors walk from there to the viewing areas," National Park Service spokesman Scott Gediman told CNN.

He said weather has made this year's firefall more unpredictable than usual.

"With the snow and storm activity recently, it has been hit or miss," he said.