Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A professional reptile handler was called to a neighborhood in India where locals found a cobra with its head trapped in a beer can.

Mirza Mohd, a professional snake rescuer, responded Tuesday to the neighborhood in Bhadrak district, Odisha state.

A video filmed at the scene shows Arif cutting through the beer can with a knife and using a glove to distract the venomous monocled cobra.

The snake bites at the glove, allowing Arif to capture it safely and place it in a plastic container.

He said the snake was later released in a forest area.