Firefighters rescue puppy stuck in wet concrete

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida came to the rescue of a puppy who spent most of a day trapped in wet concrete that was slowly drying around him.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the puppy, named Benji, was stuck in wet concrete for hours before firefighters arrived to help.

The Station 17 crew and a CARES community assistance team chipped away at the concrete to free the canine.

"Crews slowly chipped away at the drying concrete bit by bit and were eventually able to free Benji!! Safe and sound!" the department said.