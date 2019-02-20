Driver stops highway traffic to rescue kitten

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A driver on a road in Thailand stopped speeding highway traffic to rescue a stray kitten he spotted stranded in the middle of the road.

Teera Potisat, 28, said he was driving home Tuesday with his girlfriend, Kessarapawn Inpang, 26, when they spotted the kitten dodging cars in the middle of the highway in Bangkok.

A video shows Potisat stopping traffic and crawling under a sedan to reach the kitten, which fled under the car when it stopped.

Potisat said he was able to recover the kitten with help from another driver while highway police arrived on the scene and kept traffic stopped during the rescue.

Inpang decided to adopt the kitten and named it "Taang-duan," the Thai word for "highway."

"I would say that I am familiar with cats since I have 10 Persians at my place. But this is the first time I have ever saved a kitten and adopted them," she said.