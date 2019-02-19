Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A Finland woman's pet rabbit performed 20 tricks in 1 minute to earn a Guinness World Records title.

Aino Kivikallio's mixed-breed bunny, Taawi, performed the tricks at his owner's Turku home and was awarded the Guinness record for most tricks by a rabbit in 1 minute.

The tricks performed by Taawi include giving a high five, spinning, jumping over an obstacle, taking a card from Kivikallio's hand, knocking over a bottle and biting through a string.

"He is the most active and energetic rabbit I have ever seen," Kivikallio said. "Achieving a Guinness World Records title is something I never thought I would do until I discovered Taawi's talent."

She said it took time for Taawi to build up his repertoire of tricks, which she said currently totals about 30.

"At first it was very hard for him to concentrate because he was so very excited. But I trained him patiently, and soon he began to love doing tricks," she said. "My advice to all pet owners is to never underestimate their pets. I think every animal has a talent of some sort and it's up to the owner to find out what their pet is good at."