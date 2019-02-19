A Change.org petition calls for Montana to be sold to Canada to help eliminate the national debt. Screenshot: Change.org

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A tongue-in-cheek petition going viral online features a bold proposal to reduce the national debt: Selling Montana to Canada for $1 trillion.

The Change.org petition, started by a user named Ian Hammond for an apparently fictional group called "Christian Mothers Against Private Education," makes the case for letting Canada have the state of Montana for $1 trillion.

"We have too much debt and Montana is useless," the petition states. "Just tell them it has beavers or something."

The petition's creator said he was surprised to see it go viral.

"I'm not here to complain or anything just surprised that so many people have 'backed' my 'cause,'" the user wrote.

The petition had more than 7,000 signatures as of Tuesday morning, including several from Montana residents.

"This Montanan totally supports the idea," one signer wrote.