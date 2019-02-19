An Ohio 10-year-old's baby tooth broke a Guinness World Record when it was measured at nearly a full inch long. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- An Ohio 10-year-old is a Guinness World Record holder after his dentist removed a baby tooth measuring .94 inches long.

Curtis Buddie, 10, visited Dr. Scott Bossert at The Gentle Dentist in Columbus to have the unusually long baby tooth, or milk tooth, removed safely.

Bossert measured the tooth after the extraction and it was found to be .94 inches long, beating the previous record of .78 inches.

"Curt is in the fifth grade, and this is about the most exciting thing that has happened all year for him and his classmates," said the boy's mother, Jessica Buddie. "To say this has been an exciting event for Curt and our family would be an understatement."