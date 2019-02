Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A Thailand man preparing to leave for work had to call for help when he discovered a huge python attached to the bottom of his truck.

The man said he was preparing to leave his Chonburi home when he noticed the big snake's tail hanging down from underneath his black Isuzu truck.

A snake handler was summoned to the man's home and carefully removed the snake from the wheel chassis.

The handler measured the snake at about 12 feet long.